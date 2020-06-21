Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

BEDFORD, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man is facing a first-degree murder charge after a fatal stabbing in Bedford in southwest Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Safety said the stabbing was reported around 11 p.m. Saturday. Sixty-two--year-old Penny Sue Godfirnon, of Bedford, died. Authorities said 32-year-old Christian Andrew May, of Bedord, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and willful injury. He is being held in the Taylor County Jail.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa health authorities say four more deaths and another 441 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state. The Iowa Department of Public Health said the state has had 685 COVID-19 deaths and 25,865 cases of the virus as of 10 a.m. Sunday. The state said that 16,018 of the 25,865 people who have tested positive for the virus have recovered. A total of 256,960 people in Iowa have been tested for the coronavirus. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two white men have been arrested in an assault so severe that the 22-year-old black victim believed he was about to be killed. The NAACP has said the attack in Des Moines was racially motivated. Twenty-eight-year-old Dale Lee Millard and 27-year-old Jesse James Downs are charged with willful injury causing serious injury. Millard was arrested Thursday and is jailed in Polk County on $50,000 bond. Downs surrendered Friday. DarQuan Jones says he was attacked by at least two men early on May 16. He says they choked and punched him, then held his head underwater in a creek.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Davenport police have charged a man with murder in the death of a woman who was shot on May 31 as she got into her car to leave a protest. Police charged 21-year-old Parker Belz, of Davenport, with first-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Italia Marie Kelly. She had joined in a protest over the death of George Floyd after getting off work at a restaurant but was getting in a vehicle to leave because the gathering outside a Walmart had turned unruly. She died of a single shot in the back and was pronounced dead at a hospital. Belz was held in the Scott County Jail.