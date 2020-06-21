Advertisement

Health officials warn pandemic isn’t over

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Health officials said the number of COVID cases is starting to trend down and restaurants, bars, and recreational areas are starting to open back up with precautionary guidelines; however, they are warning people the pandemic is not over.

Digging in the sand and playing in the water at Lake Macbride is how Rabecca Zeiger and her family beat the Iowa summer heat.

“It’s a way to get out and be with the family,” she said. “With people getting laid off because of the coronavirus and things getting shut down, it’s a good way to have fun.”

Like many people, Zeiger said she feels more comfortable going out knowing the virus is still out there because she’s still practicing social distancing to keep her and her family healthy.

“Things are getting better right now,” she said. “They won’t be opening the state up if it wasn’t.”

Health officials said that it is partially true. The number of cases is starting to trend down but said that’s because people followed the advice of health professionals and social distanced.

“We’re not back to normal,” said Linn County Public Health Clinical Branch Supervisor Heather Meador. “Things are not back to normal yet. COVID-19 is still out in the community and we need to continue to practice those guidelines that we have been talking about for many months.”

Meador said she still hasn’t been to a restaurant or any of the other activities that have re-opened but said she was seeing people not social distancing on social media.

“If we do not continue to practice these guidelines the virus is going to continue to spread,” Meador said. “We will see an increase in the numbers and we may have to go back to how things were before.”

Meador said people need to continue washing their hands regularly, keeping their distance from people, and wearing a mask when they can’t. She worries not doing so would mean Zeiger’s family and many others would have to spend a lot more time indoors slowing the spread of the virus again instead of on the beach.

“It would be heartbreaking for the kids,” She said.

