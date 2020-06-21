Cedar Rapids police investigating shooting at Westdale Court Apartments

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was injured in a shooting at Westdale Court Apartments, according to Cedar Rapids police.

Officers respond to 3909 20th Ave SW regarding a possible shooting around 6 p.m. Saturday evening. Upon arrival, officers located an apartment with bullet holes and shell casings.

One victim was transported to hospital via privately owned vehicle prior to Officers arrival. Police say this was a targeted incident. An investigation is pending.

