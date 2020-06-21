Advertisement

Arrest made in Saturday shooting incident in Cedar Rapids

Suspect was victim in morning stabbing incident
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder, and other charges, following a shooting incident at Westdale Court Apartments on Saturday night, according to law enforcement officials.

Dondre’ Davon Lee, 20, was arrested on Sunday morning charged with five counts of attempted murder, along with one count of first-degree burglary, going armed with intent, and carrying weapons.

At around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Cedar Rapids Police were sent to a report of a shooting at the apartment complex, located at 3909 20th Avenue SW. Lee allegedly shot at five people inside a unit at the complex, hitting a 43-year-old man in the arm as well as causing damage to the door of the unit. The man was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Lee was the victim of a stabbing earlier in the day at around 2:00 a.m. in the 4000 block of 21st Avenue SW. Officers said that Lee’s mother, Dominique Tierre Lee, 34, allegedly stabbed Dondre’ in the head. Dominique was arrested and charged with domestic assault causing bodily injury with a dangerous weapon and providing false information.

Officers do not believe the stabbing and the shooting are related incidents.

Both suspects are being held at the Linn County Jail.

