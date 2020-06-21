Advertisement

Alburnett Car Show benefits charity, fire department

Published: Jun. 21, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBURNETT, Iowa (KCRG) - Dozens of people were out in the town of Alburnett Sunday.

It was for their for second annual, Big Alburnett Car show. Around 240 cars were on display. Awards were given to the top 50 cars, voted by spectators there. There were also specialty prizes for things like best interior or kids favorite. Part of the money raised benefited the Diamond Club, a local charity, and the other half will be gifted to the fire department for their new building.

“We’ve had people from over 100 miles calling saying this is the only show around so they are making sure they are coming to it,” said Al Fuller, the show promoter.

Along with signs, organizers encouraged people to practice social distancing throughout the show.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

Iowa's unemployment rate dropped to 10 percent in May

Updated: 15 hours ago
Iowa's unemployment rate dropped slightly to 10% in May. It was 10.2% in April.

News

Wilson’s Orchard opens for early season, adds strawberry crops

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
Owner Paul Rach said adding a new crop that is ready earlier in the season is part of Wilson's Orchard's goal of expanding their hours. He also plans to add raspberries for later this year.

News

Pandemic cancels mission trip, youth group focuses on service locally

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
The youth group has previously traveled to parts of the county devastated by hurricanes. Members say they are excited to start giving back to their local community.

News

Westdale shooting arrest

Updated: 1 hours ago
Cedar Rapids police arrested a suspect for a shooting at the Westdale Court Apartments.

Latest News

News

Wilson's Orchard reopens

Updated: 1 hours ago
Wilson's Orchard in Johnson County is now open a little earlier in the year than usual.

News

Waterloo shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
One woman is recovering after a shooting in Waterloo SUnday.

News

Alburnett Car Show

Updated: 1 hours ago
The second annual Big Alburnett Car show took place Sunday.

News

Iowa City Fire Department responds to car fire at UIHC

Updated: 5 hours ago
Fire crews in Iowa City responded to a car fire at UIHC Sunday.

Linn County

Arrest made in Saturday shooting incident in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder, and other charges, following a shooting incident at Westdale Court Apartments on Saturday night, according to law enforcement officials.

National News

Acting Homeland Security head describes ‘great job’ opening US safely

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
The acting U.S. homeland security secretary says he thinks the Trump administration is doing a “great job” with reopening the country during the coronavirus epidemic despite infections rising in key states.