Alburnett Car Show benefits charity, fire department

ALBURNETT, Iowa (KCRG) - Dozens of people were out in the town of Alburnett Sunday.

It was for their for second annual, Big Alburnett Car show. Around 240 cars were on display. Awards were given to the top 50 cars, voted by spectators there. There were also specialty prizes for things like best interior or kids favorite. Part of the money raised benefited the Diamond Club, a local charity, and the other half will be gifted to the fire department for their new building.

“We’ve had people from over 100 miles calling saying this is the only show around so they are making sure they are coming to it,” said Al Fuller, the show promoter.

Along with signs, organizers encouraged people to practice social distancing throughout the show.

