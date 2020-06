MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - The 6th ranked Mount Vernon Mustangs defeated the Alburnett Pirates 12-3 in five innings on Saturday, improving their record to 5-2 on the season. Following the loss, Alburnett drops to 2-3.

The Mustangs look ahead to a match up with Maquoketa on Monday while the Pirates hope to bounce back against Central City.

