Yankees, Mets to train in New York if MLB resumes

This March 26, 2020 file photo shows an empty Yankee Stadium on opening day due to COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions in the Bronx borough of New York. The Yankees and Mets would train in New York if Major League Baseball and its players try to start the coronavirus-delayed season. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Saturday, June 20, 2020, and the teams confirmed the decisions. (John Woike/Samara Media via AP)
This March 26, 2020 file photo shows an empty Yankee Stadium on opening day due to COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions in the Bronx borough of New York. The Yankees and Mets would train in New York if Major League Baseball and its players try to start the coronavirus-delayed season. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Saturday, June 20, 2020, and the teams confirmed the decisions. (John Woike/Samara Media via AP)(John Woike | AP)
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees and Mets would train in New York if Major League Baseball and its players try to start the coronavirus-delayed season.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement and said he would like to stop by to see the training.

The Yankees originally had intended to base at their spring training complex in Tampa, Florida. The Mets had said they were undecided between Citi Field and their Florida camp in Port St. Lucie. Positive cases for COVID-19 in Florida have increased markedly in recent days, while the percentage of positive tests in New York City has decreased.

