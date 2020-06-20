Yankees, Mets to train in New York if MLB resumes

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees and Mets would train in New York if Major League Baseball and its players try to start the coronavirus-delayed season.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement and said he would like to stop by to see the training.

The Yankees originally had intended to base at their spring training complex in Tampa, Florida. The Mets had said they were undecided between Citi Field and their Florida camp in Port St. Lucie. Positive cases for COVID-19 in Florida have increased markedly in recent days, while the percentage of positive tests in New York City has decreased.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.