Woman wanted after Atlanta Wendy’s burns in shooting protest

This image from surveillance video tweeted by Atlanta Fire Rescue shows Natalie White. White has been identified as a suspect in the arson fire on Saturday, June 13, 2020, that burned down the Wendy’s restaurant, 125 University Ave., in Atlanta, where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by a police officer. (Courtesy of Atlanta Fire Rescue via AP)
This image from surveillance video tweeted by Atlanta Fire Rescue shows Natalie White. White has been identified as a suspect in the arson fire on Saturday, June 13, 2020, that burned down the Wendy's restaurant, 125 University Ave., in Atlanta, where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by a police officer. (Courtesy of Atlanta Fire Rescue via AP)
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Investigators say they have issued an arrest warrant for a woman in the burning of a Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta during protests over the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue said Saturday on Twitter that Natalie White is a suspect in the arson. The post included surveillance pictures of White in a store, but no additional identifying information.

Authorities say Brooks was shot twice in the back by a police officer charged with murder after he tried to run from officers who were checking on a sleeping person in a car blocking the drive-thru lane. The Wendy’s burned the next day.

