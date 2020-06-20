Trump looks to reset campaign amid pandemic with Tulsa rally

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is looking to reverse a decline in his political fortunes by returning to his favorite format: a raucous, no-holds-barred rally before thousands of ardent supporters.

Hours before the Saturday night event in Tulsa, Oklahoma, word came from the Trump campaign that six staff members who were helping set up for the event had tested positive for the virus. And the crowds seemed significantly lighter than expected. Campaign officials scrapped plans for Trump to first address an overflow space.

City officials had expected a crowd of 100,000 people or more in downtown Tulsa. The crowd that gathered was far less than that,

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.