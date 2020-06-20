Test Iowa clinic site to open in Dubuque next week

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - As of Friday, Dubuque has had 405 positive COVID-19 cases. Only about 1 in 13 people in the county have been tested.

Starting next week, the city will have its own Test Iowa clinic site, located at the Epic Health and Wellness clinic. This new Test Iowa site would increase the number of people tested and catch possible outbreaks in the area sooner. However, you cannot just show up to get tested.

First, you will need to visit testiowa.com to register and schedule an appointment.

The main difference between this and other testing sites in Dubuque is that anyone can get tested here, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan said a Test Iowa site provides surveillance.

”This is the kind of testing that our Public Health Incident Management team has not been able to supply,” she said. “Up to this point, we have been doing targeted testing based on contact with a positive case or risk group.”

Corrigan said other health care providers in the area are also willing to become Test Iowa clinic sites if the situation arises.

