Southwest Cedar Rapids stabbing leaves one injured

(KGNS)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in an early morning stabbing on Saturday, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 2:14 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of an incident at an apartment building in the 4000 block of 21st Avenue SW. Upon arrival, officers located a 21-year-old man had been stabbed.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of what were described as serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries, according to officers.

A woman was arrested for suspicion domestic assault with a weapon. Officials have not yet released her identity.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

