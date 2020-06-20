Shellsburg man arrested in connection to fatal crash in Linn County in April

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County deputies arrested a Shellsburg man Friday in connection to a fatal crash in Linn County in April.

Bryce Wagehoft, 30, was charged with vehicular homicide under the influence, vehicular homicide recklessness, operating while intoxicated, driving while barred, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Wednesday, April 1, at around 5:37 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a report of a crash near 12001 Ellis Road, located on the western edge of Linn County.

Deputies discovered that two vehicles had been involved in a head-on crash when a vehicle going eastbound on Ellis Road was struck by a westbound vehicle that did not yield in a construction area.

43-year-old Dawn Elaine Stout, of Cedar Rapids, was killed in the head-on crash.

