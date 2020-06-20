Scattered rain and storms tonight & Sunday afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered rain and storms continue this evening until around midnight tonight. Not everyone will see rain and there will be some dry time tonight. A brief break in the rain late overnight through the morning on Sunday. Lows tonight fall into the low 60s.

A dry start to your Father’s Day. More scattered rain and storms will push into eastern Iowa in the afternoon on Sunday. Again, it won’t be a washout and there will be some dry time. Highs will range from the low 80s to the upper 80s across the area.

As the cold front continues to push through rain and storms become likely late Sunday and throughout the day on Monday. Highs on Monday in the low 80s. A few scattered showers could be leftover on Tuesday, otherwise highs in the mid-70s.

Dry with below-average temperatures, in the upper 70s, for Wednesday and Thursday before more rain chances move in late next week.

