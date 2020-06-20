NC governor orders removal of Confederate statues in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Crews have removed two Confederate statues outside the North Carolina State Capitol in Raleigh on order of the governor, the morning after protesters toppled two nearby statues.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said a press release that removing the statues is a public-safety imperative. The statues removed Saturday include one dedicated to the women of the Confederacy, and another honoring Henry Wyatt, the first North Carolinian killed in battle in the Civil War.

On Friday night, protesters pulled down two statues of two Confederate soldiers that were part of a larger obelisk. On Saturday, Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest blamed Cooper for allowing the protesters to succeed.

