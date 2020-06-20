Advertisement

More scattered showers and storms to start the weekend

By Corey Thompson
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A split weekend is upon us, with dry times bookended by chances for showers and storms.

This morning’s rain activity will slowly move on, but chances for scattered showers and storms continue through the day. Temperatures will slowly climb into the upper 70s and low 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

Father’s Day on Sunday, however, looks much better for outdoor activities with the majority of the day staying dry. Partly cloudy skies will be found, which also sets up somewhat warmer temperatures for the day into the 80s.

Showers and storms develop to our west late Sunday and move into eastern Iowa in a weakening phase early on Monday, with more redevelopment possible later on in the day before a cold front moves through. That front ushers in more comfortable air for the middle part of the week with dry conditions, before a return to a more unsettled pattern by the following weekend with more storm chances.

