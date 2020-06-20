Minnesota lawmakers fail to reach deal on revamping policing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota legislative leaders traded barbs Saturday after a special session collapsed Saturday with no deal on revamping policing following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The Republican-controlled Senate adjourned just after 6 a.m. Saturday. GOP Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka repeatedly had said that Friday was his deadline for adjournment. Gazelka blamed “behind the scenes arm-twisting” from Democratic Gov. Tim Walz for ending “any hope of working together right now.”

Walz says his administration is planning its next steps, and for Senate Republicans “to take your ball and go home in the middle of this” is “an embarrassment for Minnesota.”

