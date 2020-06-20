Advertisement

Man arrested in Cedar Falls after alleged burglary, property damage

James Lee Altman, Jr., 36.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - An early-morning incident in a Cedar Falls neighborhood led to the arrest of one man, according to law enforcement officials.

James Lee Altman, Jr., 36, was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief.

At around 3:13 a.m. on Saturday, Cedar Falls Police were sent to the 700 block of Main Street for a report of a burglary in progress. Officers spoke with a resident at the scene who described that Altman had allegedly caused property damage at the home, including breaking windows, kicking a door, and causing significant damage to a vehicle parked outside.

Altman had left the area on foot but was located nearby. He is being held at the Black Hawk County Jail.

