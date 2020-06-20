Man arrested after alleged assault that hospitalized one in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - One man was arrested and charged with several offenses after a Saturday morning incident involving two victims, according to law enforcement officials.

Kane Michael Swehla, 25, was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, assault while participating in a felony, domestic abuse assault, third-degree criminal mischief, and interference with official acts.

At around 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, Cedar Falls Police were sent to 2308 Center Street for a report of an assault. Officers found two victims at the scene who alleged that Swehla had assaulted them. He had already left the area, but was located by police at around 5:59 a.m. and arrested after a short struggle.

One of the assault victims was taken to a local hospital for their injuries. The other received treatment at the scene.

Swehla is being held at the Black Hawk County Jail.

