Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 4:20 p.m. CDT

IOWA-BLACK MAN ATTACKED

2 charged in Iowa assault that NAACP says was racist

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two white men have been arrested in an assault so severe that the 22-year-old black victim believed he was about to be killed. The NAACP has said the attack in Des Moines was racially motivated. Twenty-eight-year-old Dale Lee Millard and 27-year-old Jesse James Downs are charged with willful injury causing serious injury. Millard was arrested Thursday and is jailed in Polk County on $50,000 bond. Downs surrendered Friday. DarQuan Jones says he was attacked by at least two men early on May 16. He says they choked and punched him, then held his head underwater in a creek.

AMERICA PROTESTS-DAVENPORT DEATH

Davenport police charge man in death of woman at protest

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Davenport police have charged a man with murder in the death of a woman who was shot on May 31 as she got into her car to leave a protest. Police charged 21-year-old Parker Belz, of Davenport, with first-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Italia Marie Kelly. She had joined in a protest over the death of George Floyd after getting off work at a restaurant but was getting in a vehicle to leave because the gathering outside a Walmart had turned unruly. She died of a single shot in the back and was pronounced dead at a hospital. Belz was held in the Scott County Jail.

LINN COUNTY FATAL CRASH

Linn County deputies charge Shellsburg man in fatal crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Linn County deputies arrested a Shellsburg man on charges related to a two-car crash that killed a Cedar Rapids woman. The sheriff’s office says deputies arrested 30-year-old Bryce Wagehoft, on a warrant charging him with vehicular homicide under the influence, vehicular homicide recklessness, third-offense operating while intoxicated, driving while barred and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest followed an April 1 head-on crash in a construction area west of Cedar Rapids that killed 43-year-old Dawn Elaine Stout, who was driving east. Wagehoft was driving a westbound vehicle and was ejected by the crash. He was found trapped under a vehicle. Two passengers in Wagehoft’s vehicle also were injured. Wagehoft was held in the Linn County jail.

KALONA SHOOTING

Authorities investigate death of juvenile in Kalona

KALONA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in eastern Iowa are investigating the death of a male juvenile in Kalona. The Washington County sheriff’s office reported receiving a 911 call about 10:20 a.m. Friday regarding an accidental shooting. When first responders arrived, they found a male juvenile who was dead. The sheriff’s office says the death is under investigation. Kalona is a city of 2,300 people about 15 miles southwest of Iowa City.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA

Iowa health officials: 1 more COVID-19 death, 297 new cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa health officials are reporting 297 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 25,424. WHO reports that the number of deaths also rose by one to 681 over the 24 hours ending at 10 a.m. Saturday. Of those deaths, 354 were residents of long-term care facilities. There are currently outbreaks at 32 long-term care facilities in Iowa. The number of patients hospitalized with the virus decreased by 15 to 182. Among those, 58 are in intensive care and 30 are on ventilators. Of the people who have tested positive for COVID-19, 15,904 have recovered.

ELECTION 2020-TRUMP-VOTING

Trump: Mail-in voting presents 'biggest risk' to reelection

ATLANTA (AP) — President Donald Trump says that mail-in voting presents the greatest threat to his reelection hopes, and he suggested that legal efforts in several states launched by his allies might decide November’s election. Trump has asserted without evidence that expanded mail-in voting will lead to the “greatest Rigged Election in history.” In an interview with Politico published Friday, the president underscored that ongoing battles in courts will be pivotal. His statements come as some swing states have taken dramatic steps to expand mail balloting while Republicans in others try to pull back from the practice.