Juneteenth celebration shines light on Black businesses, artists in Cedar Rapids community

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Meisha Walker has been an artist for as long as she can remember. “I’ve been doing art projects my whole little life, but I’ve selling and doing painting classes for the past two years,” she said.

And in her art, depictions of Black culture is crucial.

“It’s extremely important as a person who goes back and tries to look down their past life and generations and not seeing that much, I want to make a stamp and this imprint in my life. I want to make sure there are good pictures and things found later, that show us doing great things,” Walker said.

To see that being represented in many ways during Cedar Rapids’ Juneteenth celebration was heartwarming for her but also surprising. “I’ve celebrated Juneteenth a lot actually ever since I’ve found out about it when I was nine. Never in my wildest dreams did I believe Cedar Rapids would show out like this for me, that’s how I feel,” said Walker.

Chuck Crawley with the Advocates for Social Justice organized the event.

"Juneteenth is a celebration for African Americans. We wanted to spotlight art, spotlight music, and the different local businesses around here," Crawley said.

Crawley helped organize the celebration, and says every year but especially this year they have a specific message.

“This is just the beginning. We’re not done yet,” Crawley said.

Crawley says Black businesses aren’t supported enough, and says he’s even learned things like how long money stays in various communities.

“If it’s a white dollar in a white community, it will stay there for 30 plus days. In a Black community, that dollar will only stay there for six hours, so it’s very important we start supporting Black businesses whether it’s restaurants or clothing,” said Crawley.

However, he says it even goes beyond that.

“We well supporting our youth that you don’t have to go to the NBA or make a rap song to be successful. What I want people to take away from here today is that your vote counts, your voice matters,” Crawley said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.