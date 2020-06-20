Advertisement

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

A copy of "The Room Where It Happened," by former national security adviser John Bolton, is photographed at the White House, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
A copy of "The Room Where It Happened," by former national security adviser John Bolton, is photographed at the White House, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge ruled Saturday that former national security adviser John Bolton can move forward in publishing his tell-all book despite efforts by the Trump administration to block the release because of concerns that classified information could be exposed.

The decision from U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth is a victory for Bolton in a court case that involved core First Amendment and national security concerns. But the judge also made clear his concerns that Bolton had “gambled with the national security of the United States” by opting out of a prepublication review process meant to prevent government officials from spilling classified secrets in memoirs they publish.

The ruling clears the path for a broader election-year readership and distribution of a memoir, due out Tuesday, that paints an unflattering portrait of President Donald Trump’s foreign policy decision-making during the turbulent year-and-a-half that Bolton spent in the White House.

Nonethless, Lamberth frowned upon the way Bolton went about publishing the book. Bolton took it “upon himself to publish his book without securing final approval from national intelligence authorities” and perhaps caused irreparable harm to national security, Lamberth said.

But with 200,000 copies already distributed to booksellers across the country, attempting to block its release would be futile, the judge wrote.

“A single dedicated individual with a book in hand could publish its contents far and wide from his local coffee shop,” Lamberth wrote. “With hundreds of thousands of copies around the globe — many in newsrooms — the damage is done. There is no restoring the status quo.'

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

Iowa's unemployment rate dropped to 10 percent in May

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT
Iowa's unemployment rate dropped slightly to 10% in May. It was 10.2% in April.

Iowa

Hospitalizations, ventilator usage improves as one more dies from COVID-19

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
One more Iowan has died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus and dozens more confirmed to have contracted the virus, according to new data provided by state officials.

National News

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
The decision from U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth is a victory for Bolton in a court case that involved core First Amendment and national security concerns.

Iowa

FDA issues warning for Aldi, Hy-Vee bagged garden salad products

Updated: 3 hours ago
Federal officials are alerting customers to avoid eating certain pre-packaged salad products sold at some Midwestern retailers.

Latest News

National News

Beijing sees drop in virus cases as Brazil passes 1 million

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
Europe, in contrast, continues to emerge warily from lockdown, with hard-hit Britain considering easing social distancing rules.

Linn County

Southwest Cedar Rapids stabbing leaves one injured

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
One person was hurt in an early morning stabbing on Saturday, according to law enforcement officials.

Dubuque County

Test Iowa clinic site to open in Dubuque next week

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Starting next week, Dubuque will have its own Test Iowa clinic site, located at the Epic Health and Wellness clinic. This new Test Iowa site would increase the number of people tested and catch possible outbreaks in the area sooner.

Linn County

Cedar Rapids protest organizers call council vote a win

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
The organizers of the Cedar Rapids’ protests, Advocates for Social Justice, celebrated Friday after the Cedar Rapids City Council voted in support of all of seven demands for police reform in the city as well as the firing of the former Police Sergeant, Lucas Jones.

Dubuque County

Inmates at Dubuque County Jail test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
Four current or former Dubuque County Jail inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Linn County

Juneteenth celebration shines light on Black businesses, artists in Cedar Rapids community

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Taylor Holt
After dozens marched through the streets of downtown Cedar Rapids, those same people took a moment to highlight the Black business owners, artists, and cooks that make up the community.