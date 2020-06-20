Advertisement

Japan’s economy reopening cautiously, balancing health risks

(NBC15)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOKYO (AP) — The roller coasters are back running in Tokyo but with requests to not scream. Restaurants are turning to take-outs and outdoor seating, both less common in Japan before. Major retailer Uniqlo’s new “cool and dry” face mask, three for $9 — sold-out Friday shortly after it went on sale.

Japan’s economy is opening cautiously, with social-distancing restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic. The delicate “new normal” balancing act playing out around the world is precarious but imperative for Japan, whose long stagnant economy sorely needs tourism, exports and thriving small businesses to avoid sliding deeper into recession.   

