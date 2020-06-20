Associated Press Iowa Daybook for Saturday, Jun. 20.

Saturday, Jun. 20 7:00 AM Des Moines MEGA Spring Cleanup Event

Location: Capitol Complex Parking Structure Lot #3, Des Moines St, Des Moines, IA

Weblinks: http://www.dmgov.org

Contacts: City Clerk's Office, CityClerk@dmgov.org, 1 515 283 4209

Monday, Jun. 22 8:30 AM Chicago Fed National Activity Index

Weblinks: http://www.chicagofed.org, https://twitter.com/ChicagoFed

Contacts: Scott Brave, FRB Chicago, sbrave@frbchi.org, 1 312 322 5784

Monday, Jun. 22 Test Iowa opens two additional coronavirus test sites - Test Iowa opens two new clinic sites, with locations including Dickinson County Fairgrounds Expo Building, 1602 15th St, Spirit Lake and Epic Health and Wellness Clinic, 1075 Cedar Cross Rd, Dubuque

Weblinks: http://www.iowa.gov, https://twitter.com/IAGovernor

Contacts: Pat Garrett, Iowa Governor communications, Pat.Garrett@Iowa.Gov, 1 515 802 0986