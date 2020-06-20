Inmates at Dubuque County Jail test positive for COVID-19

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Four current or former Dubuque County Jail inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus.

On June 10, five of the inmates went to the Iowa Medical Classification Center in Coralville. They tested negative before they left the jail but, as of Friday, 3 of the 5 tested positive for coronavirus.

Also announced on Friday was that another Dubuque County inmate tested positive for the virus. The jail has added more quarantine measures to what was already in place.

