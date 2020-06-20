IA--Iowa News Digest 1:30 pm, IA

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Iowa. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Des Moines Bureau at 515-243-3281 or apdesmoines@ap.org. Iowa News Editor Scott McFetridge can also be reached at 515-243-3281 or smcfetridge@ap.org.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Central.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

For up-to-the-minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

EXCHANGES

HOSPITAL CHAPLAINS

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The few months have brought a lot of fear of the unknown, and that has meant a lot of spiritual and existential distress for patients and their families grappling with illness during a pandemic. At a time when their services are greatly needed, chaplains at area hospitals — individuals tasked with helping those individuals through emotional distress — have found the nature of their work has changed tremendously. By Michaela Ramm, The Gazette. SENT: 550 words.

SENIOR PHOTOS

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Since so many events that high school graduating seniors looked forward to have been wiped over three months due to spread of the novel coronavirus, Sioux City photographer Elizabeth Barrett has been offering a free service to deliver warm wishes and a sense of normalcy. Barrett, who also is a full-time teacher at Spalding Park Elementary School, has been offering free photo sessions to 2020 graduates in the tri-state region. By Bret Hayworth, Sioux City Journal. SENT: 620 words.

IN BRIEF:

— VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA — Iowa health officials are reporting 297 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 25,424.

SPORTS:

Nothing at this hour.

____

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.