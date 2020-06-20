Hospitalizations, ventilator usage improves as one more dies from COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One more Iowan has died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus and dozens more confirmed to have contracted the virus, according to new data provided by state officials.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said that the new fatality from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours was recorded in Wapello County. The total for the state is now at 681 dead since the pandemic began.

An additional 260 cases of the disease were reported to the state in the last 24 hours from public and private labs. The total number of cases now stands at 25,424. 15,904 are considered recovering, an increase of 221.

182 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19, a decrease of 15 in the last 24 hours. 58 of those are in intensive care units, a decrease of two. 30 people are on ventilators due to the disease, a decrease of 7.

A total of 3,919 tests were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tested to 249,207. The positive test rate during that time period was 6.6%.

