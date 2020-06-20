Advertisement

Gamine wins Acorn Stakes by 18 3/4 lengths in record time

A horse and jockey make their way from the paddock to the track for a race before the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes horse race in Elmont, N.Y., Saturday, June 20, 2020. Tiz the Law is the star of a 10-horse field for the Belmont Stakes, perhaps the biggest event in U.S. sports since the coronavirus pandemic shut down competition in mid-March. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
A horse and jockey make their way from the paddock to the track for a race before the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes horse race in Elmont, N.Y., Saturday, June 20, 2020. Tiz the Law is the star of a 10-horse field for the Belmont Stakes, perhaps the biggest event in U.S. sports since the coronavirus pandemic shut down competition in mid-March. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Published: Jun. 20, 2020
NEW YORK (AP) — Gamine led all the way in winning the $300,000 Acorn Stakes for 3-year-old fillies by 18 3/4 lengths at Belmont Park.

Trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, Gamine ran one mile in 1:32.55, fastest in the 90-year history of the race. Her time was just off the track record of 1:32.24 set by Najran in 2003. Gamine earned 50 qualifying points for the Kentucky Oaks on Sept. 4 at Churchill Downs.

Gamine is one of two horses trained by Baffert that tested positive for a banned substance at Oaklawn Park in Arkansas in May. 

