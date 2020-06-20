City of Dubuque offers grant to people economically impacted by COVID-19

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Dubuque is offering financial assistance to renters and homeowners who lost their income due to COVID-19.

People in Dubuque who lost at least some of their income due to the pandemic can get money to pay their rent, mortgage, and utilities.

Ryan Feller, the City of Dubuque’s Housing Self-Sufficiency Coordinator, said around 200 people have already applied for the Short-Term Assistance Program.

Applicants must have lost at least half of their income due to the pandemic. That income also includes social security and unemployment benefits. The program can give renters and homeowners up to a thousand dollars a month for up to three months.

Feller said the city is looking for ways to help people as soon as possible.

”What we do know is that it will probably take a family around a year to financially recover from the impact of COVID-19 and while some families are doing okay right now, we are finding that once some of those added benefits drop off that’s really when the bottom is going to fall out,” she said.

Feller said the deadline to apply is the end of November but says that is a loose date and could change depending on how many applicants qualify for the grant.

To apply visit https://www.cityofdubuque.org/618/Housing-Community-Development.

