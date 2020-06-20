Advertisement

“Bikes Behind Brains” raises awareness for Alzheimer’s Disease

Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday, people gathered at the Sag Wagon in Cedar Rapids to ride their bikes and raise awareness for Alzheimer’s Disease.

It was for the 6th annual Bikes Behind Brains event. Organizers made a few adjustments so everyone could socially distance during today’s stops and rides. The full route is roughly 25 miles. Organizers say the event was held Saturday– the Summer Solstice—to symbolize the challenging journey that those with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers endure.

“It is really exciting. We have more than 300 riders and this is our largest turnout ever and it’s people wanting to support those with dementia,” said Organizer Amanda Pins.

All of the money raised goes to the Alzheimer’s Association.

