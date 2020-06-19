Wheelchair tennis players now told they could play US Open

(AP) - There might be wheelchair tennis competition at the 2020 U.S. Open, after all. The U.S. Tennis Association says it should have consulted wheelchair athletes before announcing it was canceling their events at Flushing Meadows and is willing to change its stance.

USTA spokesman Chris Widmaier tells The Associated Press there are now three options on the table for U.S. Open wheelchair tennis, including the original plan to offer a fund for those athletes in place of having them play in New York during the rest of the Aug. 31 to Sept. 13 tournament.

