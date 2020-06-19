Advertisement

Two shots fired incidents reported in less than 90 minutes in Cedar Rapids Thursday evening

Police on the scene of a shooting in northeast Cedar Rapids at the intersection of C Avenue and Blairs Ferry Road on the evening of Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Police on the scene of a shooting in northeast Cedar Rapids at the intersection of C Avenue and Blairs Ferry Road on the evening of Thursday, June 18, 2020.(BRIAN TABICK/KCRG)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Police in Cedar Rapids are investigating two reports of shots fired in less than a 90 minute period Thursday evening.

The first shooting was reported at about 5:15 p.m. in northwest Cedar Rapids. Police responded to the intersection of G Avenue at Ellis Boulevard in Cedar Rapids’ Time Check neighborhood on a report of shots fired. Investigators said no injuries were reported in the first shooting report.

A second shooting was reported less than 90 minutes later on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids. Police said they responded to the scene at the intersection of C Avenue and Blairs Ferry Road NE at about 6:40 p.m. Traffic in the area is being restricted as police investigate the incident. A large police presence remains on the scene as of 7 p.m. No other information has been released.

Three shootings have been reported in Cedar Rapids Thursday.

The first shooting happened just after 5 a.m. in the 1000 block of Regent Street Northeast. Police said a 20-year-old man was shot in the upper body and was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital for treatment. The victim’s name has not been released. Police said Thursday morning’s shooting was a targeted incident during a large party. No arrests have been made in the case.

