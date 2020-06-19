TSA insider faults agency’s response to coronavirus

(AP) - A high-ranking Transportation Security Administration official says the agency is falling short when it comes to protecting airport screeners and the public from the new coronavirus.

The official says TSA agents have both become a significant spreader of the virus and weren’t protected themselves. A federal office that handles whistleblower complaints has ordered an investigation.

TSA says it follows guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and that screeners now wear masks and nitrile gloves. But the whistleblower says there are still gaps, including no procedure for handling travelers who appear to be sick.

