Theatre Cedar Rapids looks for new opportunities to offer performances

Theatre Cedar Rapids said its closure due to COVID-19 has helped find new ways to serve the community.
Theatre Cedar Rapids said its closure due to COVID-19 has helped find new ways to serve the community.(Jay Greene/KCRG)
By Jay Greene
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Theatre Cedar Rapids said their closure due to COVID-19 has helped them find new ways to serve the community.

TCR’s executive director said the cast of the ‘The Humans’ was just a week out from opening its show. Then the theater had to close due to COVID-19 restrictions.

But in April, the theater hosted its first play over Zoom and had overwhelming support from the public. Organizers even found a way to keep kids entertained this summer.

“Summer camp is a beloved tradition at TCR, but we knew we couldn’t move forward in the way that we normally would so, starting this last Monday, we moved our summer camp classes online,” said Katie Hallman, the theatre’s executive director.

While the theater has canceled the rest of this season, Hallman says it’s trying to stay as agile as possible when it comes to planning for the next season. The biggest priority right now is safety and comfort for the performers and the audience.

“Our hope is that it can be as minimally invasive and clinical as possible. We would really like people to return to the theater with as much normalcy as they can,” she said. “When people walk in our doors, we want them walking in because they know they’re safe and they’re gonna have a heck of a lot of fun.”

She said the theater is working with licensing companies to be able to bring some back of its canceled shows for next season.

TCR said it’ll be looking at new opportunities to offer shows and that might even mean going beyond the walls of the auditorium.

