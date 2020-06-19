Advertisement

Suspect on run after 2 New Zealand officers shot and injured

Armed police gather at the scene of a shooting incident following a routine traffic stop in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, June 19, 2020. New Zealand police say a few officers have been shot and seriously injured and a suspect is on the run. (Michael Craig/New Zealand Herald via AP)
Armed police gather at the scene of a shooting incident following a routine traffic stop in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, June 19, 2020. New Zealand police say a few officers have been shot and seriously injured and a suspect is on the run. (Michael Craig/New Zealand Herald via AP)(Michael Craig | AP)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 8:24 PM CDT
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand police say two officers have been shot and seriously injured in Auckland and a suspect is on the run.

Police said they were performing a routine traffic stop Friday morning when a person began firing at them before driving away. A person hit by the suspect’s vehicle was injured. Schools in the area have been put into lockdown and police have set up road cordons.

They have advised people to stay away from the area. Auckland is New Zealand’s largest city with about 1.7 million people. 

