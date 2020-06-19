Suspect on run after 2 New Zealand officers shot and injured

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand police say two officers have been shot and seriously injured in Auckland and a suspect is on the run.

Police said they were performing a routine traffic stop Friday morning when a person began firing at them before driving away. A person hit by the suspect’s vehicle was injured. Schools in the area have been put into lockdown and police have set up road cordons.

They have advised people to stay away from the area. Auckland is New Zealand’s largest city with about 1.7 million people.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.