Summer vacationers weigh testing, quarantine or staying home

Travellers queue for a flight to Istanbul in Turkey at the airport Tegel in Berlin, Germany, Monday, June 15, 2020.
Travellers queue for a flight to Istanbul in Turkey at the airport Tegel in Berlin, Germany, Monday, June 15, 2020. Borders opened up across Europe on Monday after three months of coronavirus closures that began chaotically in March. But many restrictions persist, it's unclear how keen Europeans will be to travel this summer and the continent is still closed to Americans, Asians and other international tourists. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)(Michael Sohn | AP)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Homebound travelers desperate to venture out for the first time since the pandemic are confronting a vacation landscape this summer that may require coronavirus tests for the family and even quarantines.

The unusual rules are part of efforts by states from Maine to Hawaii to strike a balance between containing the virus and encouraging out-of-state visitors to spend their cash on hotels, restaurants and other businesses.

The myriad of different measures has gotten a thumbs-down from many in the tourism industry, who fear visitors will choose to wait things out until they can hit the beach without worrying about violating a state-imposed quarantine or searching for a testing site.

Iowa's unemployment rate dropped to 10 percent in May

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT
Iowa's unemployment rate dropped slightly to 10% in May. It was 10.2% in April.

Iowa

Davenport police charge man in death of woman at protest

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Davenport police have charged a man with murder in the death of a woman who was shot on May 31 as she got into her car to leave a protest.

Johnson County

Lawyers say most charges dropped against Iowa City protester

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Lawyers say most charges have been dropped against an Iowa City man who led protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

Linn County

Murders & gun violence trending up in Cedar Rapids this year, but other violent crimes on track to decrease

Updated: 1 hour ago
The number of murders in Cedar Rapids has increased around 53% in 2020, but other violent crimes like rape and robbery are decreasing.

Johnson County

Eastern Iowa veteran hoping to track down invaluable honors after accidentally donating them to Goodwill

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Aaron Scheinblum
One eastern Iowan says one donation was an accident, and featured a priceless piece of his history.

News

Clothing store struggling to stay open

Updated: 1 hour ago
A local Cedar Rapids consignment store is seeing an outpouring of support after announcing it would have to close because of the pandemic.

News

Financial support for those who lost income in pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
The City of Dubuque is offering financial assistance to renters and homeowners who lost their income due to COVID-19.

National News

TSA insider faults agency’s response to coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
A high-ranking Transportation Security Administration official says the agency is falling short when it comes to protecting airport screeners and the public from the new coronavirus.

National News

NHL’s focus shifts to Canadian cities as possible hubs

Updated: 1 hour ago
Canadian health officials’ approval of the NHL’s return-to-play proposal has led the league to consider designating one or more cities north of the border to serve as hubs for its 24-team playoff format.

Iowa

One dead after accidental shooting in Washington County

Updated: 1 hour ago
One person is dead after an accidental shooting in Washington County on Friday.