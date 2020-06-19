Advertisement

Southeastern Conference pushing Mississippi to change flag

In this April 25, 2020 photograph, a small Mississippi state flag is held by a participant during a drive-by "re-open Mississippi" protest past the Governor's Mansion, in the background, in Jackson, Miss. This current flag has in the canton portion of the banner the design of the Civil War-era Confederate battle flag, that has been the center of a long-simmering debate about its removal or replacement. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
In this April 25, 2020 photograph, a small Mississippi state flag is held by a participant during a drive-by "re-open Mississippi" protest past the Governor's Mansion, in the background, in Jackson, Miss. This current flag has in the canton portion of the banner the design of the Civil War-era Confederate battle flag, that has been the center of a long-simmering debate about its removal or replacement. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference is considering barring league championship events in Mississippi until the state changes its Confederate-based flag.

Commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement Thursday, saying it’s past time for Mississippi to change its flag. He says students deserve an opportunity to learn and compete “inclusive and welcoming” environments. The NCAA already said it would not schedule postseason events in Mississippi because of the flag that has the Confederate battle emblem in the upper left corner.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeve says if the flag is going to be redesigned, it should be done by voters in a statewide election.

