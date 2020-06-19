Advertisement

Slow start to severe weather season

Annual count of severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings in Iowa.
Annual count of severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings in Iowa.(Iowa Environmental Mesonet)
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 2020 has featured less severe weather in Iowa through June 19 than most other years.

So far this year, the National Weather Service has issued a total of 205 severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings in the state. This is the fourth-fewest number of warnings issued year-to-date since 1997.

Most of our active years overall tend to start very quickly. Years like 2008, 2004 and 2001 really stick out. Each one of those years had more than three times as many warnings as this year has by now. Years that start slow tend to end up with a much lower warning count.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Muggy with occasional showers and storms

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Gehrts
Occasional rain and storms stay around the next couple of days.

Forecast

Scattered storms possible today and tomorrow

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a chance of storms today.

Forecast

Scattered shower and storm chances develop.

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

More humid weather brings a few chances of rain

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT
|
By Justin Gehrts
Today's the warmest day of the week and you're probably feeling more mugginess to go along with it.

Latest News

Forecast

Dry and warm today, look for a few storms Friday

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 4:36 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on another nice day with highs into the 80s.

Forecast

Hot and humid day Thursday

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Expect a warm evening, but overall very nice. Temperatures will stay in the 80s through 7 or 8 pm tonight. Mostly clear skies overnight, lows will be in the low 60s.

Weather

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT
Hot and humid day ahead for Thursday, rain chances increase Friday.

Water Cooler

From deluge to dry

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT
|
By Justin Gehrts
After much of eastern Iowa got dumped with heavy tropical rain last week, we’ve actually begun to dry out.

Forecast

Still warm for now, rain chance looms at the end of the week

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT
|
By Justin Gehrts
The temperature is gradually going up, peaking tomorrow.

Forecast

Another warm day, humidity slowly cranks up

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 4:24 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on another nice one with highs into the 80s.