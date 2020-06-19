Slow start to severe weather season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 2020 has featured less severe weather in Iowa through June 19 than most other years.

So far this year, the National Weather Service has issued a total of 205 severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings in the state. This is the fourth-fewest number of warnings issued year-to-date since 1997.

Most of our active years overall tend to start very quickly. Years like 2008, 2004 and 2001 really stick out. Each one of those years had more than three times as many warnings as this year has by now. Years that start slow tend to end up with a much lower warning count.

