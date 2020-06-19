Advertisement

Scattered storms possible today and tomorrow

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Storms are returning to eastern Iowa on schedule and on a scattered basis.

The next few days will not be washouts by any means, but there will be scattered storms affecting portions of the area at times. The general theme of this particular pattern seems to be an active start to the day, then a big break, then another flareup in the afternoon to early evening. This looks to be the case tomorrow as well. It’s feasible some areas will receive over one inch of rain by the time we get this front out of here later Saturday night.

Given dry conditions leading up to this, the ground will welcome the rain and no flooding issues are expected. Plan on a wonderful Father’s Day with highs into the lower 80s. Look for a cold front to bring another rain chance on Monday.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Plan on some scattered storms today.

Forecast

Scattered shower and storm chances develop.

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago

Forecast

More humid weather brings a few chances of rain

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Justin Gehrts
Today's the warmest day of the week and you're probably feeling more mugginess to go along with it.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 18 hours ago
Weather Update for Thursday at 11 a.m. - Today's the warmest day of the week and you're probably feeling more mugginess to go along with it.

Forecast

Dry and warm today, look for a few storms Friday

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 4:36 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on another nice day with highs into the 80s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 4:27 AM CDT
Plan on another warm one with highs well into the 80s.

Forecast

Hot and humid day Thursday

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Expect a warm evening, but overall very nice. Temperatures will stay in the 80s through 7 or 8 pm tonight. Mostly clear skies overnight, lows will be in the low 60s.

Weather

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT
Hot and humid day ahead for Thursday, rain chances increase Friday.

Water Cooler

From deluge to dry

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT
|
By Justin Gehrts
After much of eastern Iowa got dumped with heavy tropical rain last week, we’ve actually begun to dry out.