Scattered storms possible today and tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Storms are returning to eastern Iowa on schedule and on a scattered basis.

The next few days will not be washouts by any means, but there will be scattered storms affecting portions of the area at times. The general theme of this particular pattern seems to be an active start to the day, then a big break, then another flareup in the afternoon to early evening. This looks to be the case tomorrow as well. It’s feasible some areas will receive over one inch of rain by the time we get this front out of here later Saturday night.

Given dry conditions leading up to this, the ground will welcome the rain and no flooding issues are expected. Plan on a wonderful Father’s Day with highs into the lower 80s. Look for a cold front to bring another rain chance on Monday.

