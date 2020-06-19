Advertisement

Scattered shower and storm chances continue for the start of the weekend.

By Joe Winters
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A frontal boundary remains giving additional shower and storm chances. Look for scattered activity throughout the day on Saturday. It does look like we will see several hours of dry weather between rounds of storms. Heavier rainfall appears to be the biggest threat for these storms but gusty winds cannot be ruled out. Father’s Day still looks to be the bright spot this week.

