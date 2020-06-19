Report: 49ers player tests positive for COVID-19

(AP) - An unidentified San Francisco 49ers player has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 after an informal workout with teammates in Tennessee.

The NFL Network reported that one player who took part in the workouts this week in Nashville has tested positive. All the players who were there will now get tested to see if there is any spread. The team declined to comment, citing federal and state privacy laws about the personal health of employees.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.