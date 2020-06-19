Advertisement

Report: 49ers player tests positive for COVID-19

49ers Logo
49ers Logo(Associated Press)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - An unidentified San Francisco 49ers player has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 after an informal workout with teammates in Tennessee.

The NFL Network reported that one player who took part in the workouts this week in Nashville has tested positive. All the players who were there will now get tested to see if there is any spread. The team declined to comment, citing federal and state privacy laws about the personal health of employees.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

Iowa's unemployment rate dropped to 10 percent in May

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT
Iowa's unemployment rate dropped slightly to 10% in May. It was 10.2% in April.

Johnson County

Police in North Liberty remove white supremacy banner

Updated: moments ago
North Liberty Police removed a banner from a White Supremacist organization on Friday.

Johnson County

Crane collapse causing traffic issues on Interstate 80

Updated: 6 minutes ago
A crane collapsed while doing work on Interstate 80 near Coral Ridge Avenue in Coralville Thursday afternoon.

News

Victim identified in Cedar Rapids shooting

Updated: 36 minutes ago
4p newscast recording

News

Police remove White Supremacist organization banner

Updated: 36 minutes ago
4p newscast recording

Latest News

News

Crane collapse on I-80

Updated: 36 minutes ago
A crane collapsed while doing work on Interstate 80 near Coral Ridge Avenue in Coralville Thursday afternoon.

News

No final curtain at TCR

Updated: 36 minutes ago
There will be no final curtain call for one eastern Iowa theatre this year.

Johnson County

Picnic shelters now open at Coralville Lake

Updated: 1 hours ago
Picnic shelters are now open at Coralville Lake. They’re available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Iowa

2 charged in Iowa assault that NAACP says was racist

Updated: 1 hours ago
Two white men have been arrested in an assault so severe that the 22-year-old black victim believed he was about to be killed.

National News

AMC Theaters reverses course on masks after backlash

Updated: 1 hours ago
The nation’s largest movie theater chain changed its position on mask-wearing less than a day after the company became a target on social media for saying it would defer to local governments on the issue.