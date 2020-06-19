Ragbrai to host “The Great Iowa Fall Ride” in October
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Ragbrai may have been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that isn’t stopping them from making a new event.
Ragbrai announced it’s hosting a two and a half day ride event in October.
It’s called “The Great Iowa Fall Ride.”
It will run from October 2 - 4 in Iowa Falls.
Organizers say they will release more information about the event on July 25.
