Ragbrai to host “The Great Iowa Fall Ride” in October

IOWA FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Ragbrai may have been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that isn’t stopping them from making a new event.

Ragbrai announced it’s hosting a two and a half day ride event in October.

It’s called “The Great Iowa Fall Ride.”

It will run from October 2 - 4 in Iowa Falls.

Organizers say they will release more information about the event on July 25.

