Puerto Rico hit with water rationing amid severe drought

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s government has announced water rationing measures as 26% of the U.S. territory faces a severe drought amid the pandemic.

The island’s utilities company said Friday that water will be shut off for eight hours a day starting Saturday in several neighborhoods in the northern municipalities of Canovanas and Loiza. Another 57% of the island is experiencing a moderate drought. Other parts of the Caribbean are experiencing similar problems. Short-term severe drought is reported in certain areas of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Meanwhile, officials in the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe have extended water rationing measures that began in April until late July.

