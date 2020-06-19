Advertisement

Puerto Rico hit with water rationing amid severe drought

A Puerto Rican flag flies on an empty beach at Ocean Park, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Thursday, May 21, 2020. Puerto Rico is cautiously reopening beaches, restaurants, churches, malls, and hair salons under strict conditions as the U.S. territory emerges from a two-month lockdown despite dozens of new coronavirus cases reported daily. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti) PUERTO RICO OUT-NO PUBLICAR EN PUERTO RICO
A Puerto Rican flag flies on an empty beach at Ocean Park, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Thursday, May 21, 2020. Puerto Rico is cautiously reopening beaches, restaurants, churches, malls, and hair salons under strict conditions as the U.S. territory emerges from a two-month lockdown despite dozens of new coronavirus cases reported daily. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti) PUERTO RICO OUT-NO PUBLICAR EN PUERTO RICO(Carlos Giusti | AP)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s government has announced water rationing measures as 26% of the U.S. territory faces a severe drought amid the pandemic.

The island’s utilities company said Friday that water will be shut off for eight hours a day starting Saturday in several neighborhoods in the northern municipalities of Canovanas and Loiza.  Another 57% of the island is experiencing a moderate drought. Other parts of the Caribbean are experiencing similar problems. Short-term severe drought is reported in certain areas of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Meanwhile, officials in the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe have extended water rationing measures that began in April until late July.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recording

Iowa's unemployment rate dropped to 10 percent in May

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT
Iowa's unemployment rate dropped slightly to 10% in May. It was 10.2% in April.

National News

Report: 49ers player tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
An unidentified San Francisco 49ers player has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 after an informal workout with teammates in Tennessee.

National News

AMC Theaters reverses course on masks after backlash

Updated: 12 minutes ago
The nation’s largest movie theater chain changed its position on mask-wearing less than a day after the company became a target on social media for saying it would defer to local governments on the issue.

National News

Phillies: 5 players test positive for virus at Florida camp

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Five players for the Philadelphia Phillies have tested positive for COVID-19 at the team's spring camp in Florida, prompting the club to indefinitely close the complex.

National News

Apple closes stores in 4 states, again, as infections rise

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Apple is closing 11 stores in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina that it had reopening just a few weeks ago.

Latest News

National News

Wheelchair tennis players now told they could play US Open

Updated: 22 minutes ago
The U.S. Tennis Association says it should have consulted wheelchair athletes before announcing it was canceling their events at Flushing Meadows and is willing to change its stance.

National News

Iowa PBS cancels Iowa Press episode; staffer has COVID-19

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Iowa public television says a member of its staff has tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting it to cancel the taping of a public affairs program.

News

America marks Juneteenth as protests bring new attention

Updated: 1 hours ago
A traditional day of celebration turned into one of protest Friday, as Americans marked Juneteenth, a holiday that long commemorated the emancipation of enslaved African Americans but that burst into the national conversation this year after widespread demonstrations against police brutality and racism.

News

Potential housing crisis looms as states lift eviction freezes

Updated: 1 hours ago
As states reopen, freezes on rent and evictions are beginning to expire, and people will be faced with repaying months of back rent.

VOD Recording

North Liberty police find banner from hate group on bridge

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police in North Liberty took down a banner early Friday morning from a White Supremacist organization.