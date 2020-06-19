Police release victims name in fatal shooting incident in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have released the name of the victim in the shooting incident that occurred in the 1000 block of Regent Street NE at 5:09 a.m. on June 18.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Malik James Sheets.

After police responded to a report of a fight and shots fired, they found Sheets, who had sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Emergency medical care was administered and Sheets was taken to UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Officials say there appeared to have been a large party at the residence, an argument ensued and shots were eventually fired.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME or text CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and your tip.

