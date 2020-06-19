Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Police investigating reports of gunshots near Kirkwood

Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police received multiple reports of gunshots in the area of Kirkwood Parkway SW near the Kirkwood campus.

Officers found shell casings at the scene and spoke to witnesses, but no arrests have been made.

There were no injuries or property damage reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the lead investigator on the case at s.nowadzky@cedar-rapids.org.

