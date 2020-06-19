Police in North Liberty remove white supremacy banner

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - North Liberty Police removed a banner from a White Supremacist organization on Friday.

The sign was in this area along I-380 near Forevergreen Road. Drivers came across it before 6 a.m. Friday morning and police quickly took it down.

The banner said “Reclaim America” with Patriot Front US on it. The Southern Poverty Law Center classifies Patriot Front as a White Nationalist hate group.

