Picnic shelters now open at Coralville Lake

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Picnic shelters are now open at Coralville Lake. They’re available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Reservations are not accepted and people will be asked to pick a shelter based on their occupancy and availability.

Recreation staff asks that visitors bring their own disinfecting supplies if they want to clean the area before use. They also ask that people continue to follow social distancing guidelines. Any trash should be put into area dumpster, as trash cans will not be provided in the area.

