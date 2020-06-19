One dead after accidental shooting in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person is dead after an accidental shooting in Washington County on Friday.

Around 10:20 a.m. Friday morning, the Washington County Communications Center received a 911 call for an accidental shooting. When emergency personnel reached the scene, they found a deceased, juvenile male. The county medical examiner was contacted.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

