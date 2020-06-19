NHL’s focus shifts to Canadian cities as possible hubs

(AP) - Canadian health officials’ approval of the NHL’s return-to-play proposal has led the league to consider designating one or more cities north of the border to serve as hubs for its 24-team playoff format.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly wrote in an email to The Associated Press on Friday that the approval followed productive discussions with government health officials.

The approval comes as the NHL has entered the advanced stages of selecting its hub cities, which include three located in Canada. the NHL, however, encountered a setback with the Tampa Bay Lightning closing their facilities after three players and some staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

