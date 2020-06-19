Naval Academy opens investigation into social media posts

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The U.S. Naval Academy has opened an investigation into social media posts allegedly made by a midshipman in the wake of protests over the police custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The Capital Gazette reports the posts were made by a since-deleted Twitter account identified as belonging to Chase Standage, a Midshipman 1st Class. An academy spokeswoman says officials learned about the alleged tweets Monday after screenshots of the comments began circulating online. The spokeswoman said the midshipman could be dismissed from the academy depending on the results of the investigation.

The Capital Gazette said Standage didn’t respond to requests for comment.

