Murders & gun violence trending up in Cedar Rapids this year, but other violent crimes on track to decrease

Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The number of murders in Cedar Rapids is already 53% higher in 2020 compared to the five-year average, according to data from the Cedar Rapids Police.

The 8th homicide of the year, which happened Thursday morning, tied the all-time high from 2014 and we’re only halfway through the year.

However, total acts of violent crime, as of June 1st, are still lower than the city’s five-year average through the same time period.

The FBI defines violent crime as four different offenses which include murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault.

According to data from the Cedar Rapids Police, acts of rape are down around 78% compared to the five-year average through May. The data also shows robberies are also down 18%, but aggravated assaults are up about 10% compared to the city’s five-year average.

There have been no arrests in 5 of the 8 homicides and gun violence is trending upwards. The Cedar Rapids Police recorded 63 shots fired calls, through the end of May. The yearly average, since 2016, is 103 incidents.

Police Chief Wayne Jerman has previously said many of these cases can be attributed to disputing groups, or “hybrid gangs”

